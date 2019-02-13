For close to a year now, we have watched Gazans gather in the tens of thousands at the border separating their tormented strip of land from their ancestral homeland, and we wondered what propels men and women — in this case, often youngsters — to join a protest where they know they will most probably die, and die in pursuit of a cause they know they are not going to be around to see triumphant, much in the manner of a Romantic nobleman preparing for a duel on a cold morning, who knows that his life might be about to end.