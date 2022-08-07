1 of 4
UAE ENSURES INNOVATIVE IDEAS BECOME A REALITY: It is very commendable that smart, sustainable homes designed by students who had participated in the Solar Decathlon Middle East (SDME) contest, organised by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), are now being built across the UAE. The solar-powered homes that adopt the latest technologies will set a new trend as they have huge savings in terms of water and energy consumption. With this, the UAE has yet again proved that it not only nurtures innovative ideas, but also ensures they turn into reality. [COMMENT BY: Sharmila Dhal, UAE Editor]
THE WORLD HAS FAITH IN UAE ECONOMY, SHOWS FDI SURGE: The UAE saw a 116 per cent jump in FDI from 2012 to 2021, becoming the first in the West Asia and the Middle East and North Africa region, and 19th globally in terms of attracting foreign investments. Foreign direct investment in the UAE climbed to $20.667 billion in 2021 compared to $9.566 billion in 2012. Surging foreign investment is a sign of the economy’s health and confidence that the outside world has in a country. Even during the pandemic, when foreign investors around the world were cautious with their funds, the UAE emerged as a reliable option. Annual FDI inflows increased from $10.385 billion in 2018 to $17.874 billion in 2019, and to $19.884 billion in 2020. Moreover, the cumulative FDI balance received by the UAE jumped by 141.6 per cent from 2011 to 2021, rising from $71.02 billion to reach $171.563 billion last year, representing an increase of more than $100.5 billion over 11 years. [COMMENT BY: Anupam Varma, Assistant Editor]
LIVERPOOL MAKE POOR START TO NEW ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON: Liverpool had the chance to collect three precious points at newly promoted Fulham but had to settle for a share of the spoils after a poor performance that has coach Jurgen Klopp concerned. The match ended in a 2-2 draw and the boss alluded to the attitude of his team not being right. They cannot afford more performances like this or they will not challenge for the title. Manchester City will launch the defence of their title at West Ham tonight and they then play Bournemouth next Saturday while Klopp and co must wait until next Monday night before they face Crystal Palace. They could be 5 points behind the champions by then. It is early days but these small advantages can have a huge psychological effect going forward. [COMMENT BY: Imran Malik, Assistant Sports Editor]
‘FRIENDS’ STAR LISA KUDROW TALKS BODY INSECURITIES: Celebrities are often blamed for peddling impossible beauty and body standards, but ‘Friends’ star Lisa Kudrow seems to be cut from a different cloth. In a recent podcast, the actress revealed her vulnerable side by revealing that she often felt inadequate while film the iconic show with actors Jennifer Aniston and Courtney Cox. In her eyes, these two co-stars had amazing body shapes while she felt that could be in a better shape. But in her 40s she learned to accept and embrace her body and its curves with all its warts and moles. It’s not often that you see stars talk about their own body image issues and it’s incredibly brave of Kudrow to call out her own weaknesses as a public figure. Here’s hoping more stars find the strength to be real and imperfectly perfect. [COMMENT BY: Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Assistant Editor Features]
