There’s substance to part of this claim. Your body primarily fuels itself by burning a mix of stored fat and carbohydrates. The less active you are at a given moment, the greater the percentage of that fuel mix comes from fat. As your intensity of activity increases, the percentage of carbohydrates in that fuel mix also increases. At rest, fat constitutes as much as 85 per cent of calories burnt. That figure shifts to about 70 per cent at an easy walking pace. If you transition to a moderate-effort run, the mix becomes about 50 per cent fat and 50 per cent carbohydrates, and it moves increasingly toward carbohydrates the faster you go.