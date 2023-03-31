"Every Day Is Extra" is a memoir by John Kerry, former Secretary of State and one of the most prominent political figures in American history.

The book chronicles Kerry's life from his childhood in Massachusetts to his time as a young naval officer in Vietnam, and from his early days in politics to his service as a senator and Secretary of State.

Kerry is a gifted storyteller, and his memoir is filled with vivid and poignant descriptions of the people and events that have shaped his life.

His account of his experiences in Vietnam is particularly powerful, as he describes in vivid detail the horrors of war and the toll it takes on those who fight it.

He is equally candid about the challenges he has faced in his personal and political life, and he offers thoughtful insights into the nature of leadership, the role of government, and the importance of public service.

Unwavering dedication

One of the most compelling aspects of "Every Day Is Extra" is Kerry's commitment to fighting for what he believes in, even in the face of opposition and adversity.

A patriot who has devoted his life to serving his country, Kerry's memoir is a testament to his unwavering dedication to making the world a better place.

Overall, "Every Day Is Extra" is a thoughtful, engaging, and inspiring memoir that will appeal to anyone interested in politics, history, or the human experience.

Kerry's insights and experiences are both compelling and informative, and his writing is clear, concise, and engaging.