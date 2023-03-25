"You Can't Be Serious" by Kal Penn is a refreshing and insightful memoir that provides readers with a behind-the-scenes look into the life of a successful actor, activist, and former White House staff member.

The book is written in a conversational style, which makes it easy to read and relate to. Kal Penn shares his personal experiences, struggles, and triumphs with humor, honesty, and humility.

He discusses his journey as an Indian American in the entertainment industry, from his early roles in films such as "Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle" to his more recent work on shows like "Designated Survivor."

What sets this book apart is the way it seamlessly weaves together Penn's personal story with his passion for public service and activism. He talks about his decision to take a break from acting to work in the Obama White House, and the impact that experience had on his life and career.

He also discusses his work with organisations such as the United Nations, and his advocacy for issues such as climate change and immigration reform.

Kal Penn in Designated Survivor

Refreshingly candid

Throughout the book, Penn is refreshingly candid about his successes and failures, and the challenges he's faced both personally and professionally.

The author provides valuable insights on topics such as diversity and representation in Hollywood, and the importance of using your platform to effect positive change.

Overall, "You Can't Be Serious" is an engaging and inspiring memoir that will resonate with readers of all backgrounds.

Penn's humor, warmth, and intelligence shine through on every page, making this book a must-read for anyone interested in the entertainment industry, politics, or social activism.