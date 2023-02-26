"Chasing the Sun" by Linda Geddes is an engaging and informative exploration of humanity's relationship with the sun. The book delves into the various ways that sunlight affects our lives, from the biological processes in our bodies to the social and cultural significance that the sun holds across different civilizations and time periods.
Geddes combines scientific research with personal anecdotes and historical anecdotes to create a compelling narrative that keeps the reader engaged throughout. She discusses topics such as the health benefits of sunlight, the impact of sunlight on sleep patterns, and the ways in which sunlight has been worshipped and revered throughout history.
One of the strengths of the book is its accessibility. Geddes does an excellent job of breaking down complex scientific concepts into language that is easy for the average reader to understand. This makes the book an excellent choice for anyone interested in learning more about the sun and its effects on our lives, regardless of their scientific background.
Another standout feature of the book is the way it seamlessly weaves together different perspectives and sources of information. Geddes draws on a wide range of sources, from scientific studies to historical accounts to personal interviews, to create a rich and multifaceted portrait of the sun and its significance.
Overall, "Chasing the Sun" is an excellent read that is both informative and enjoyable. Geddes' engaging writing style, combined with her extensive research and personal anecdotes, make for a book that is sure to captivate anyone interested in the science and history of the sun.
Ahmad Nazir is a UAE-based freelancer writer