Empowering business growth: The UAE tax system as a cornerstone for corporate success and entrepreneurship

Trust between tax authorities and the business community is built on clarity, transparency, and access to information. When taxpayers clearly understand their rights and obligations, procedural errors decrease and compliance improves more naturally. With this in mind, the FTA continues to invest in promoting a clear and accessible tax culture across all segments of the business community, driven by the belief that transparency and legislative clarity are key factors in attracting high-quality investment. Global investors are naturally drawn to environments defined by predictability and legislative stability. This is why the FTA places strong emphasis on open communication and continuous engagement with the private sector through regular meetings and awareness initiatives designed to align policies with the evolving needs of the economy. As part of these efforts, the FTA significantly expanded its awareness initiatives in 2025, delivering more than 40 workshops covering registration services to strengthen direct engagement with taxpayers. In addition, approximately 60 million SMS reminders were sent to support compliance efforts and enhance the accuracy of tax records.