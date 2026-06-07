Empowering business growth: The UAE tax system as a cornerstone for corporate success and entrepreneurship

Why the UAE sees tax policy as a tool for economic growth and competitiveness
The UAE’s thriving business environment is closely linked to the strength and efficiency of its financial and tax systems. These systems provide stability, transparency, and a forward-looking legislative environment that supports sustainable growth. In this context, the Federal Tax Authority (FTA) adopts a strategic vision that positions tax compliance not merely as a procedural obligation, but as a value-driven mechanism that supports business continuity and contributes to long-term economic sustainability.
The ongoing development of the UAE’s legal framework is driven by a clear objective: creating a stable and predictable investment environment where businesses can make strategic decisions with confidence. At the same time, the UAE continues to strengthen a transparent and efficient tax system that protects rights, promotes fair competition, and reinforces the country’s position as a leading global financial hub. This approach reflects a careful balance between sovereignty requirements and the need to attract high-quality investment. The strength and maturity of the UAE’s tax system were particularly evident in 2025, when tax revenues reached 143% of projected targets, reflecting strong economic performance and efficient tax collection.
Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are the backbone of our economy. As such, the FTA has introduced tailored solutions designed to meet the specific needs of this vital sector, with the Muwafaq package emerging as a key enabling initiative. Through this package, the FTA aims to reduce procedural barriers, streamline interactions with the tax system, and provide entrepreneurs with greater clarity and confidence from the earliest stages of their business journey.
Support for this sector extends beyond technical assistance. It is equally focused on easing administrative burdens and allowing entrepreneurs to focus on growing their businesses. By the end of 2025, the number of registrants in the Muwafaq package had reached 73,213, reflecting the initiative’s success in engaging a broad segment of entrepreneurs and providing them with the knowledge and technical support needed to sustain and grow their businesses as active contributors to the national economy.
Trust between tax authorities and the business community is built on clarity, transparency, and access to information. When taxpayers clearly understand their rights and obligations, procedural errors decrease and compliance improves more naturally. With this in mind, the FTA continues to invest in promoting a clear and accessible tax culture across all segments of the business community, driven by the belief that transparency and legislative clarity are key factors in attracting high-quality investment. Global investors are naturally drawn to environments defined by predictability and legislative stability. This is why the FTA places strong emphasis on open communication and continuous engagement with the private sector through regular meetings and awareness initiatives designed to align policies with the evolving needs of the economy. As part of these efforts, the FTA significantly expanded its awareness initiatives in 2025, delivering more than 40 workshops covering registration services to strengthen direct engagement with taxpayers. In addition, approximately 60 million SMS reminders were sent to support compliance efforts and enhance the accuracy of tax records.
Our approach is designed to remain flexible and responsive to emerging business models in a rapidly evolving digital economy. The FTA continues to develop tax policies that not only address current developments, but also anticipate future needs, particularly in the areas of technology and the knowledge economy. This regulatory agility enables the tax system to better support innovation. It provides frameworks that encourage businesses to adopt global best practices without creating compliance burdens that may hinder growth or slow innovation. We believe that an effective tax system evolves alongside the market. It balances strong regulatory oversight with the flexibility businesses need to grow, compete, and thrive in a rapidly changing economy.
The FTA’s efforts to create a fully digital tax experience have significantly reduced the financial and administrative burden on businesses. By automating tax filing and payment processes, companies are able to spend less time and fewer resources on compliance, allowing them to operate more efficiently and remain competitive in the market. This digital transformation has also contributed to notable improvements in service efficiency. In 2025, the organisational unit achieved a 98% performance rating under the approved performance framework. During the same year, the FTA streamlined 57 registration procedures, reducing bureaucracy and further strengthening the UAE’s standing in global competitiveness rankings related to investment attractiveness.
Empowering the business sector will continue to shape our strategic initiatives. Our commitment to innovation in service delivery and policy development reflects a broader goal of creating an environment where businesses can succeed with confidence. A strong and sustainable economy can only be built through close cooperation between the public and private sectors, with the tax system serving as a key pillar of this partnership. We will continue to support entrepreneurs and create an environment where businesses can grow. In doing so, we reinforce the UAE’s position as both a leading investment destination and a strategic partner in building lasting success and global competitiveness for present and future generations.