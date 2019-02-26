We have experienced some of the differences in parenting cultures first-hand. Matthias Doepke is raising his three boys in Evanston, Illinois. There, as in other upper-middle-class enclaves in the United States, it is common to sign up 3-year-olds for classical-music lessons following the Suzuki method, which requires parents to attend all classes and practise frequently with the kids. When his youngest was choosing an instrument, a teacher recommended the viola, on the utilitarian grounds that it’s easier to get a viola scholarship to college than a violin scholarship — which Doepke found amazing. It was a different story for Fabrizio Zilibotti, who raised his daughter in Sweden for her first few years. When he signed her up for piano lessons with a demanding Eastern European teacher at age 5, many of his Swedish friends frowned, arguing that kids should not be pushed too hard. (The Dutch, for their part, have a saying that captures the idea that parenting shouldn’t be about creating super-achievers: “Just be normal. That’s already crazy enough.”)