Taken together, these trends point clearly to an energy sector at an inflection point. Facing the imperative of climate action, the rise of new renewable resources, and the imminent introduction of disruptive digital technologies, board rooms and government cabinets cannot afford to act as if it is business as usual. The question, however, is how key leaders will respond to these upheavals. Will they seek greater state control of the commanding heights of energy? Will they leave these dynamics to the invisible hand of the market and its innovative potential? Or will they seek a middle ground between the two? As the gravity of global energy investment, including clean energy investment, moves increasingly to the East and to emerging markets, these questions could not be more timely. Amid the ongoing Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, these questions will be at the front of many minds, and will help to set the global energy agenda for the year ahead.