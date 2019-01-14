I do have some sympathy for the lady. She inherited an almost impossible task from her predecessor David Cameron who agreed to a referendum to pacify his Conservative colleagues before doing a disappearing act. In my view, such a monumental life-changing decision should have been left to parliament to make on the advice of economists, think-tanks, banks, company CEOs etc. The results of that referendum have bitterly divided the country, kept Britain in a limbo for years and has created a maze from which there is no beneficial exit.