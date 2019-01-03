In November, the EU commission pointedly accused Bucharest of seeking to turn the clock back on years of democratic reforms, and said it was backtracking on progress made since joining the EU in 2007. The European parliament passed a resolution voicing “deep concerns” at legislation that has the potential to weaken the rule of law. MEPs also condemned “the violent and disproportionate intervention by police” in Bucharest in August. Then, security forces used tear gas, baton rounds and water cannons to disperse anti-corruption demonstrators. The street protests were sparked by the firing in July of the head of the national anti-corruption directorate. She was sacked after five years in the job overseeing a series of convictions against ministers and mayors that exposed widespread corruption.