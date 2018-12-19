Correspondingly, if she were to say, upon a defeat of her own proposal, that she was swinging her weight behind any one of these ideas, it would become the front-running possibility. No new internal party confidence vote can be raised against her to prevent it. She could only be brought down by a Commons vote of no confidence in her government, or perhaps by the personal one now tabled by Labour, although the consequences of that passing are unclear. That would need Tory or DUP MPs to vote against her, but if they produced a Corbyn ministry by doing so they would live out their lives as reviled and contemptible figures, and deservedly so.