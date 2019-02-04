For instance, if the communication is aimed at resource conservation, the message put out is how communities can reduce the consumption of said resources. The bottom line is modifying human behaviour to preserve or change habits and thus, culture. For the change to take place, the sustainability ethos has to go beyond mere campaign slogans and government policies to tangible actions taken by people and communities. This is only possible if government communication shifts from guidance and awareness-only campaigns to full-fledged plans and strategies to build a culture of taking action for sustainable development. When government communication units are advocating and creating awareness of a specific subject, collaboration with other stakeholders is crucial to maximise the impact and facilitate change. Change can be created when the following factors come into effect: