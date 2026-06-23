Beyond points and discounts: How regional brands are building emotional loyalty

Brands are discovering that emotional connection matters more than rewards
For years, loyalty programmes across the region operated on a simple formula: spend more, earn more. Points, vouchers, cashback, and discounts became the currency of customer retention. But in today’s market, where consumers are overwhelmed with choice and increasingly resistant to transactional marketing, that model is rapidly losing its power.
Across the Middle East, brands are now recognising a critical shift in consumer behavior: people no longer want relationships with brands that simply reward purchases. They want brands that reflect who they are, what they value, and the communities they belong to. As a result, loyalty is evolving from a transactional equation into an emotional ecosystem, one built on identity, belonging, personalization, and shared experiences.
The Middle East loyalty market is expected to grow by 15.1 per cent annually, reaching approximately $3.4 billion in 2026, as brands increasingly invest in AI-driven personalisation, embedded rewards ecosystems, and experiential loyalty models.
Global loyalty research in 2026 shows consumers are increasingly disengaged from traditional rewards systems, with only 33 per cent saying they feel genuinely connected to the loyalty programmes they belong to pushing brands to prioritise emotional relevance over transactional incentives.
One of the most significant shifts is the rise of community-led branding. Regional companies are no longer treating customers as passive buyers, but as active participants in the brand journey. In culturally connected Middle Eastern markets, where identity and social belonging heavily influence purchasing decisions, consumers increasingly gravitate toward brands that make them feel represented rather than simply marketed to.
Instead of relying solely on mass campaigns, brands are building loyalty through private member clubs, curated events, ambassador programmes, and digital communities centered around shared interests and lifestyles. This is especially evident among Gen Z consumers, where authenticity and emotional connection are increasingly outperforming traditional advertising.
Regional brands also hold a major advantage that many global companies struggle to replicate cultural proximity. Consumers across the Middle East increasingly favour brands that genuinely understand local traditions, values, and lifestyles, while generic global messaging continues to lose impact. Brands are responding by localising campaigns around Back to School, Ramadan, Eid, Christmas, National Days, sustainability, and community driven causes, while embedding shared values directly into their positioning. Purpose is no longer a corporate add on, it has become a loyalty driver.
As regional consumers place greater importance on sustainability, ethical sourcing, and local impact, they are asking not only, “What does this brand sell?” but also, “What does this brand stand for?” Emotional alignment is becoming a defining competitive advantage for regional brands.
Another major shift is the growing importance of experiences over incentives. Traditional loyalty programmes rewarded spending, while modern loyalty increasingly rewards participation, engagement, and lifestyle alignment.
Consumers now value exclusivity, access, and memorable experiences more than routine discounts, prompting brands to redesign loyalty around emotional value creation. Private previews, invitation only events, wellness activations, curated travel experiences, and VIP collaborations are becoming more influential than static point systems, particularly across the Gulf’s luxury and lifestyle sectors.
The shift reflects a simple reality: experiences create emotional memory, while discounts create temporary satisfaction.
At the same time, AI and customer data are enabling brands to create highly personalised relationships at scale. Consumers increasingly expect brands to anticipate preferences, understand behaviours, and deliver relevant experiences intuitively.
In the UAE, 87 per cent of consumers say they are more likely to shop frequently with brands that offer personalised experiences and tailored rewards. From predictive recommendations to milestone recognition and surprise perks, personalisation is evolving beyond marketing efficiency into emotional recognition.
As customer expectations rise across digitally driven Middle Eastern markets, data is no longer just a performance tool, it is becoming a relationship tool.
Loyalty is no longer just a programme or rewards mechanism; it is becoming part of a brand’s emotional infrastructure. In increasingly competitive Middle Eastern markets, where products, pricing, and convenience can all be replicated, differentiation depends on something harder to copy: emotional connection.
The brands that will lead are those that build ecosystems where customers feel culturally understood, emotionally valued, socially connected, and personally recognised. While competitors can match discounts and technology can equalise convenience, emotional attachment remains difficult to replicate. The future of loyalty belongs not to brands that incentivise transactions, but to those that create emotional meaning around them - a space where many regional brands are already pulling ahead.
Adam Whatling is Chief Commercial Officer, Loylogic