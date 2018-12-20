Having just seen the shocking sight of Parisian stores boarded up right before Christmas to protect against rioting along the Champs-Elysees by some of France’s yellow-vested protesters; after being told in Rome a few days earlier that Italy, a founding member of the European Union (EU), could conceivably shuck off both the EU and the euro one day under its new bizarre far-Left/far-Right governing coalition; after watching Britain become paralysed over how to commit economic suicide by leaving the EU; and after watching US President Donald Trump actually cheer for the break-up of the EU rather than for its good health, it is obvious to me that we’re at a critical hinge of history.