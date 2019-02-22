In addition to questioning the need for the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato), Trump has attacked the EU as a threat to US interests. Asked last year who he viewed as America’s global adversaries, the first name on Trump’s list — before Russia, China, North Korea or Iran — was the EU. “I think the European Union is a foe, what they do to us in trade,” he said. He has even charged that the EU was founded principally to harm the US. “They formed in order to take advantage of us,” he said at a political rally last year.