The bees are going nuclear. Enraged, that is. Life in the honeycomb is seething. Because bees are now in the news in bold headlines. An old joke used to ask, “What does Mrs Bee call her husband when they have a moment of privacy in their beehive?” The answer being, “Hubby Bee”. Sounds cute, even if incredible, for we know that bees don’t talk but sting, when incensed. And for now, the joking is over. All their hard work — and bees we also know are among the hardest workers of all — apparently is being belittled. That is, their product — honey, pure honey — is now in the hands of man, as it has been for centuries, only now it appears that the product comes tainted.