A celebration of G20

The recent G20 event took place in New Delhi, India and provided an excellent opportunity for India to showcase its rich culture and resolve disputes among global parties (“G20 triumph: How India scored a global diplomatic win”, Gulf News, September 11). The New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration was adopted, which was widely acclaimed. The theme of the event was ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ or ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’, which reflects the welcoming nature of Indians. As India continues to grow economically and achieve new heights in diplomacy, it is important to understand the views of citizens. Indians are proud witnesses to these changing times. The fact that the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, is of Indian origin has further fueled love and dignity in the hearts of all citizens. This event shed light on India’s prosperous economic and political relations with the world. The next summit will be held in Rio de Janeiro in November 2024, the first ever to be held in Brazil. The G20 aims to enhance health, trade, energy, and agriculture while battling climate change and corruption.

UAE

Prestigious G20 Summit

The 18th G20 summit, hosted by India in New Delhi on September 9 and 10, 2023, has gained global attention as a historic event showcasing India’s rising presence on the world stage (“UAE President participates in G20 Summit in India”, Gulf News, September 09). As the culmination of India’s year-long G20 presidency, this summit was attended by the heads of states of the world’s most powerful nations. The G20 provides a valuable platform for these leaders to hold one-on-one meetings, discuss geopolitical issues, and strengthen cooperation on multiple topics. Founded in 1999, the G20 represents roughly 80 per cent of global GDP, 75 per cent of international trade, and about two-thirds of the world’s population. Furthermore, admitting the African Union (AU) as a permanent member of the G20 would enhance its effectiveness. After the European Union, the African Union is the largest regional block to join the G20.

From Mr Ramesh G Jethwani

India

Cricket: Asia Cup Super 4

The recent Asia Cup Super 4 match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka was a crucial game with the potential to knock out one of the teams. Pakistan was already on the back foot after losing to India by a wide margin and needed to win against Sri Lanka to qualify for the finals. Unfortunately, the match was affected by rain, which had already disrupted the tournament. As there was no reserve day, the number of overs was reduced to 42, and Pakistan managed to post a respectable target of 252 runs. However, with their current winning streak, Sri Lanka successfully chased the target in the last ball of the match and secured their place in the finals against India. Unfortunately, Pakistan couldn’t post a higher target due to the rain, but Sri Lanka deserved to be in the finals as they have been playing exceptionally well. The Indian team struggled against the Sri Lankan spinners, so the finals could be an exciting match unless the weather intervenes. Let’s hope the best team wins the trophy.

From Mr Ayush Srikanth

India

Asia Cup finals

As I write this, India has successfully made it to the finals of the Asia Cup after winning two consecutive games against Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The India-Pak match was delayed due to rain, but the Indian team’s exceptional performance in batting, bowling, and fielding helped them outplay Pakistan. The match against Sri Lanka was also affected by rain, but fortunately, the full match was played. Although it was a low-scoring game, India’s brilliant spin bowling helped them secure a win. However, they faced some tense moments during the partnership of De Siva and Wellalage, but they managed to break it and emerge victorious. Regardless of the outcome, I wish India and the other finalist team the best of luck in the upcoming super final match. Let’s get ready for an exciting game!

From Mr Ajeet Kumar S Pillai

UAE

Coco Gauff wins the US Open

Congratulations to Coco Gauff for becoming the fourth teenage player from the US to win the Women’s singles Grand Slam title in the open era (“Watch: Coco Gauff defeats Aryna Sabalenka to win US Open crown”, Gulf News, September 10). She has demonstrated remarkable improvement in her game over the past year, which enabled her to win her first Grand Slam title at the US Open. During her 3rd round match, she faced a near defeat, but her determination and dedication helped her make it to the fourth round and ultimately win the title. Even during the finals, she was one set down to the much more experienced Aryna Sabalenka, who had also defeated Madison Keys of the US in 3 sets to enter the finals. After Serena Williams, Gauff is an emerging player who is likely to dominate women’s tennis for years to come. I also take this opportunity to congratulate Novak Djokovic for winning the US Open and annexing his 24th Grand Slam Trophy, tying with Margaret Court. Daniil Medvedev made his victory easier and did a great favour for Djokovic by knocking out the world’s number one player, Carlos Alcaraz, in the semi-finals. Alcaraz would have given Djokovic a run for his money. Nevertheless, I’m glad that Djokovic won his 24th Grand Slam and looks good for a few more. Djokovic, I wish you many more laurels in the coming years.

From Mr Vinay Mahadevan

India