Social distancing in Dubai. Picture for Illustrative purpose only Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

COVID-19: Everyone is responsible

Since Dubai lifted restrictions, I have witnessed some people violating the COVID-19 mask rule (“Dubai Police urge public to report anyone who flouts COVID-19 safety rules”, Gulf News, January 31). Whilst being a samaritan and law-abiding resident, I have personally intervened on three occasions and told people to wear their mask and not merely place it on their wrist as 2020's must-have fashion accessory. I have reported the violation on the Police Eye app, and via the phone. Tourists come and go where the citizens and residents have remained resilient and followed the rules to help get the numbers down. It shouldn't be for law-abiding citizens and residents to be bearing the brunt of COVID-19 violations by those who enjoy all the amazing things Dubai has to offer and leave us to pick up the pieces.

From Ms A Natasha

UAE

Himalayan glacier burst in India

Although the exact cause of Uttarakhand disaster in India may not be known fully until a comprehensive investigation is conducted by various agencies, including the satellite images of Indian space Research Organisation (ISRO) (“India glacier disaster: Rescuers dig through debris to reach 140 metres into Tapovan tunnel”, Gulf News, February 09). Still, the ecological balance is maintained in the sensitive, fragile region of the Himalayas. For many, these floods in Uttarakhand's Chamoli have definitely brought memories of the 2013 Kedarnath disaster, where hydropower projects played a significant role. Another reason is the high-intensity stone quarrying, blasting of mountains and digging of tunnels in the mountains, all have played havoc leading to an ecological imbalance, thus, such accidents. If the current pace of development continues, future disasters may be more devastating than the one we saw in 2013 in Kedarnath when a cloudburst caused devastating floods and landslides; it was India's worst natural disaster in which 5,700 people died. We should remember that these cause an irreversible impact on ecological imbalance, and our future generations will suffer immensely. This should be a wake-up call.

From Mr Ramesh G Jethwani

Karnataka, India

Body positivity

No matter your body type, skin colour, fashion sense or gender orientation, everybody should be able to live the life they want without having to worry about how people would think of them. American author Louise Hay once said, "Remember, you have been criticising yourself for years, and it hasn't worked. Try approving of yourself and see what happens.”

The body positivity movement was born out of the need to widen the range of bodies considered acceptable by society. The movement encourages a rejection of ideas that bodies must fit a certain mould. It encourages people to accept and celebrate their body as it is. We need to learn to appreciate the unique aspects of our bodies, have gratitude for the functions our bodies can perform, and be thankful for what we have.

A week back, my mum showed me a video of a woman who had recently lost her job. She had been drowning her sorrows in food and spent so much time on her phone. A week later, she read the newspaper as usual. That newspaper contained an article which motivated her. She got up, and two weeks later, she was fit and healthy. She also found a high-paying job. This video showed me that all someone needs is a bit of motivation for them to do something. No-one is perfect, and we need to accept that. Together, we can motivate each other and make sure no one feels bad about their body.

From Ms Zanetta Suri

UAE