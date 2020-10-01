For illustrative purpose only. Image Credit: Pixabay

US elections: Donald Trump vs Joe Biden debate was delightfully entertaining

What fun indeed and so engrossing("Trump-Biden debate: ‘Dad, haven’t you told me not to talk like this?",Gulf News, September 30). I laughed like never before at the jibes, digs and facial expressions of both contenders. Two adults who hate each other, make no bones about it, and are letting everyone know it too. They argued, insulted, ranted, raved, sniggered, lied, slandered, discredited, offended, disparaged, abused, belittled & affronted each other on the world stage. They also attempted to insult each other’s families and wash dirty linen in public but were reigned in discretely before that part of the debate went out of control.

At least they never went to blows or threw stuff at each other! I did feel that one of them would walk off in a temper, but fortunately, that did not happen.

The moderator, Chris Wallace from Fox News, stood up to both and certainly held his own – he did have to shout them down on a couple of occasions, and he did so with dignity and authority while refusing to be part and parcel of the mudslinging. He was certainly not intimidated in any way, and that is commendable and one of the reasons as to why the debate was completed. He is, after all from Harvard, and is known as a fearless, aggressive reporter and an expert Presidential Debate moderator, who was once ranked as the most trusted TV news reporter in America.

Vice President Joe Biden showed that he was quite a tough cookie and despite often being referred to as an “old man” in the past by Donald Trump and others, he looked in fine fettle. No one doubted that he would be heckled by Trump ever so often. However, he kept his cool and came across as a gentleman. He, however, did call Trump a ‘clown’ and asked him to ‘shut up’!

The same cannot be said of the President who butted in with snide remarks every few minutes, and kept going on, despite being told to give his opponent a chance to speak. Joe Biden, on the other hand, was more controlled with his contemptuous smile. Trump was very confident and forceful in his submissions and assertions. I almost thought he would spit out those very famous words “you’re fired” to Joe Biden. Am no expert political analyst or for that matter any sort of political interpreter in the first place, but from purely a layman’s perspective, for me, this debate was tied. In these days of stress and strain, this free entertainment is amusing.

From Mr Michael Guzder

UAE

IPL 2020: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal and AB de Villiers guide RCB to 201/3 against Mumbai Indians

This letter is about the 10th-day IPL T20 match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore played in the UAE (“IPL 2020 in UAE: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians”, Gulf News, September 28). Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bowl, and RCB openers Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch brought the score to 67 in 7.2 overs, and Finch crossed 50. He was out for 52 valuable runs. Padikkal, Finch and AB de Villiers played well and brought the sizable score to 201. Later Mumbai Indians started their innings and played very well. They brought the score to 201 for five in 20 overs with Pollard and Ishan's wonderful game. And, the super over helped team RCB. In my view Mumbai Indians also played excellently. It was a memorable cricket match at the Dubai International Stadium on September 28. Congratulations to RCB skipper and his men.

From Mr K Ragavan

Bengaluru, India

Should you worry about your heart during COVID-19?

While we observed World Heart Day on September 29th, it’s alarming to know that globally number of deaths increased due to heart failure (“From the editors: UAE prepares to mark World Heart Day”,Gulf News, September 28). In India, 15 per cent of deaths are due to heart failure, and the highest is in Kerala. We don’t know how many lives will be lost during this pandemic in the coming days, but we should pay more attention to our heart health than before. Cardiovascular disease occurs due to sedentary lifestyle, lack of exercise and unhealthy eating habits. I had undergone Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting (CABG) surgery in the year 2011, at the age of 44. After that, I controlled eating habits, took medication, had follow up appointments with doctors at regular intervals, and exercised daily. Regular medical checkups, controlled diet, exercise and yoga can control this disease. Checkups help identify the problems in the functioning of the heart so that either we can take medication or undergo surgery. Diabetes and hypertension also lead to a heart attack; if not treated at an early age, it may risk our lives. We should spread awareness among our friends and relatives about this disease so that many precious lives can be saved. Prevention is better than cure.

From Mr Eappen Elias

Dubai

India: Bollywood addiction to drugs

The investigation initiated by India’s Central Bureau of Investigation regarding the death/suicide of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has revealed yet another dimension of the story (“Sushant Singh Rajput case: Narcotic agency's investigation intensifies”, Gulf News, September 27). It is assumed that the drug-cartel of Bollywood has some kind of association or nexus with the sad demise of the actor. The probe by several top investigating agencies is on and let us trust that the truth will come out soon.

It may not be out of context to mention here that addiction to drugs is increasingly becoming a worldwide trend both in rich and emerging countries alike. When you use drugs for a longer period of time, it can cause changes in one's behavioural attitude, chemical imbalances in one’s brain, and metabolism. Consequently, it affects one's decision-making capabilities, memory and ability to think positively.

Drug consumption is a stigma in our society. It gives rise to so many social and ethical disorders. Insanity replaces sanity and vices dominate virtues. It is, usually, under the influence of these tantalising drugs that crimes are planned and then executed.

From Mr Shiben Krishen Raina

Rajasthan, India