For illustrative purpose only Image Credit: Pixabay

COVID-19: Taking care of our mental health

October is the month dedicated to Mental Health Awareness ("COVID-19: Abu Dhabi launches mental health awareness campaign for workers", Gulf News, September 06). It is a gigantic stride at calling the attention of the world to the issue of mental health. Awareness will lead the way to early diagnosis, intervention, professional care, and family support, and finally, a safer and mentally sound world. According to the World Mental Health Association, approximately more than 35,000,000 people across the globe suffer from mental health issues, but only a fraction of them are officially reported. Records state that globally the number of suicides committed every year is increasing. This is a matter of concern, especially during these challenging times. I hope we all commit not only to ensure the physical safety, security of our family and friends but also that everyone, irrespective of nationality, race, religion, and socio-economic situation, is able to boldly come out and seek professional help for their mental illness.

From Ms Nandita Sarma

UAE

India: Politicians have no respect for the Parliament

Whether it is the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) or National Democratic Alliance (NDA), central government leaders and the opposition leaders seldom show any respect for our Parliament (“India opposition to boycott Rajya Sabha till suspensions of 8 MPs are revoked”, Gulf News, September 22). There have always been ego clashes, walkouts, a boycott by the opposition, thus wasting the money of the taxpayers. There should be a law to punish members who boycott or walkout during the sessions. It could be a cancellation of his/her election, or a cut in salary and perks for at least six months from the date of the boycott. Unless stern, stringent, and immediate action is taken against such members, we will have to bear with such unruly parliamentarians.

From Mr N Viswanathan

Coimbatore, India

Stephen Miller, a top Trump aide, tests positive for the coronavirus

The article about the US President Donald Trump's senior advisor, Stephen Miller, testing positive for coronavirus was an interesting read (“COVID-19: Senior Trump aide Stephen Miller tests positive for coronavirus”, Gulf News, October 07). After his return to the White House, his senior aide was tested to show how fast the virus spreads. Will the President now act seriously on curbing the spread of this deadly virus and safeguard the interest of the Americans whom he loves? The pandemic has killed more the 210,000 people in the United States, more than any other country. Several people who met Trump last week said they had since tested negative, but it can take days for someone who has been exposed to the virus to develop symptoms or to test positive. After all these incidents, will people wear masks compulsorily?

From Mr K Ragavan

Bengaluru, India