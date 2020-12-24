For illustrative purpose only. Image Credit: Pixabay

COVID-19 vaccine brings hope

UAE has been very proactive in curbing the spread of COVID-19 (“Dubai: Where and how you can get the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine”, Gulf News, December 23). It is one of the first countries to offer the COVID-19 vaccine. Congratulations to the UAE government. Russia has launched its Sputnik jab, and China has launched its Sinopharm vaccine. The world must come together as never before, to fight COVID-19. Every vaccine producer should be transparent and submit all trial results to the highest scientific and regulatory bodies, to ensure all clearances. Then we can all breathe a bit more easily and reconstruct our lives.

From Mr Rajendra Aneja

Mumbai, India

Essence of Christmas

This year Christmas will be fascinating for some, but less joyful Christmas for those affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The essence of Christmas is to love and share. This Christmas let's do something. Big or small, an act of kindness is always considered significant, so it doesn't matter; something that will cheer up the less fortunate and bring a smile on their face. We may not be able to celebrate in church, but we can definitely celebrate in our homes at our own pace. Therefore, I wish everyone a joyful Merry Christmas and blessings to keep us all empowered to fight challenges that come our way.

From Kryselle Barretto

Dubai

US economic relief

The US passed its second-biggest economic relief package ever (“ At $900b, US passes its second biggest economic relief package ever”, Gulf News, December 22). After seeing the real scenario of COVID-19 and its repercussions, the US Congress passed the most significant financial relief for the Americans. Even though this is not too late for the US to control the pandemic from not doing further damage, about 600 billion dollars will be used to relieve pandemic and remaining will be utilised for the development. Hope the new administration with its policies and strategies will win over the current crisis. The main cause for this heavy damage is the previous administration's negligence. Hopefully, it will be a better year ahead.

From Mr K Ragavan

Karnataka, India