We have only one planet

If the scorching heat and soaring temperatures didn’t already tell you, summer is here (“Scorching summer heatwave throws Britain into more chaos”, Gulf News, July 16). We live on this planet as if we have another planet to live on. It is the 21st century, the digital age, and it is so easy to open a new blank document if the previous one wasn’t working on par with our devious minds, right? Well, we have advanced, computers have advanced, and even science has developed, but none to the level that we can create a new planet, considering the pollution with which we destroy this one. The faster we fathom this, the better chance we stand. I know such reminders to look at the Earth’s condition are often snoozed, but not this time. I want to remind you that this is a vicious cycle we are stuck in. The more heated the environment becomes, the more air conditioners we need; the more we use, the warmer the planet becomes. You hold in your hands the opportunity to act upon this wake-up call. Humankind can’t fall back on a plan B this time, and the extinction of life from the Earth is inevitable, and these are the words of the world-renowned cosmologist and professor, Sir Stephen Hawking. One may argue frivolously that the planet isn’t living, but it undoubtedly sustains life. Since the start of time, we have tried to exploit the Earth’s resources for our extravagant wants, leaving its flora and fauna to perish. To put this into perspective for the maths geeks: The Earth is 4.6 billion years old. Let’s scale that to 46 years, and we have been here for four hours; our industrial revolution began one minute ago, and, in that time, we have destroyed more than 50 per cent of the world’s forest cover, which isn’t sustainable. We must acknowledge that our actions matter. They count even if they go unnoticed; they matter even if they are cultural or societal norms. Let’s resolve to use less plastic. Use electric vehicles, you save on the petrol prices too. Ventilate your home to reduce the need for air-conditioning. By following these, you not only do your cardinal duty of protecting the earth but also can save money. The choice is ours.