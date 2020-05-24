The first day of Eid Al Fitr ultimately depends on the observation of the moon by he moonshighting committee. Image Credit: Istock

All I want for Eid….

All I want for Eid this year is to be able to hug my parents ("COVID-19: All you need to know about Eid prayers, Eidiya and Eid gathering rules in the UAE", www.gulfnews.com, May 24). I have been sitting in Canada anxiously waiting to hear the blessed day the borders will be opened and people will be allowed to travel. The country I was born in and where my family lives, is the UAE. I call it home. I want to apologise to my mother for making her worry. I will return and never let her go. To my father, who is the pillar of my life, how I miss your smile. I ask for my parents to stay strong, and soon we'll be together again.

From Mr Omar Karanib

UAE



Eid 2020 is very different

Eid is supposed to be celebrated in a grand manner in the UAE and in other places of the year. This year, people were deprived of celebrations due to the coronavirus. However, people have decided to celebrate the occasion at home, in their homes, to get rid of this virus.

From Mr K. Ragavan

Bengaluru, India



Together we will win

Every being in this world is filled with a great personality, with splendid passion within themselves. On being outlined with the current situation, we are all afraid of what the future has in store for us. But what we don't realise is that each day is a miracle and a tremendous joy given to us by God. The food we eat and the roof above us are the special graces from God, therefore this Eid, let us join hands with the world and embrace each other, especially those with burdens and difficulties. Let us be someone's ray of hope in these trying times. Each one of us should remember every morning we wake up with the power of positivity and fidelity. Together with these values, let's all stand together. As the saying goes, the only way out is through.

From Ms Kryselle Mary Barretto

India



A relaxed morning

I have to say that this Eid has definitely been different for many. For me as a mother, it was lovely to have my husband and sons home. I made traditional breakfast today. It was a relaxed homely morning together and to be honest, I really enjoyed it.

From Ms Shamila Nazim

Dubai, UAE

Celebrate Eid virtually

This year, Ramadan came and went in the blink of an eye. I would like to wish my friends Eid Mubarak! I know it can be tough as many people are away from their loved ones, but I am sure this trying phase will pass. I hope people call their friends and family, and share the joy of Eid virtually.