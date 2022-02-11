Following COVID-19 rules

How to deal with COVID-19 and its variants? Firstly, don’t panic. Following safety precautions is the best way to survive a pandemic. As long as government mandates stay in place, people need to observe the rules and preventive measures that have proven effective across the world.Governments can only tackle the crisis based on expert advice. But, it’s up to every individual to be responsible for their safety and the safety of others. So be optimistic, be polite and respectful. And if you’re a religious person, then you already know the power of prayer. Lastly, value your time more than ever when everything seems to go wrong.

From Ms Gayathri Sankar

UAE

Indian cricket team selection

This letter is about selecting the Indian cricket team for the One Day International (ODI) and T20 series to be played against West Indies in February (“ODIs, T20 series: India should be wary of a dangerous West Indies side”, Gulf News, February 01). Though the team seems to be the best, I feel some of the Indian senior players like KL Rahul and Rishab Pant should have rested for these series and given a chance to youngsters who are performing consistently. Also, Sanju Samson is a fine wicket-keeper batsman who is sound in technique, both with bat and behind the stumps. I firmly believe that Sanju Samson or left-handed opening batsman Ishan Kishan should have a spot in ODI and T20 Squads.

From Mr N V Krishnan

India

Cricket startegy and tactics

Strategic change in the Indian cricket team I strongly support the views of the former Head Coach of the Indian Cricket team, Ravi Shastri, that one can’t win every game. But, at the same time, we should analyse why the Indian team recently lost some matches that they should have won hands down. The main reason for the loss is overconfidence and arrogant shot selection by Shastri’s wards, who continued to fail match after match. Incidentally, the ego clash took a toll on Virat Kohli’s performance during the tour. Anyway, what has happened can’t be undone, but it can be a lesson for future reference. However, with the return of Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and possibly Hardik Pandya, things could improve for better. Also, I think the Indian team needs someone who can take responsibility and control the innings.

It’s essential to have a player whose temperament is good and can bat according to the situation, especially during the middle overs. But, the problem with the Indian team management has been that they are chopping and changing too much. Two or three is the maximum times a player is allowed to fail. They need to stick to one player and give him at least four to five innings. And, if they continue to chop and change, then there will be few tangible gains in the process. Long-term gains should be prioritised over short-sighted chopping and changing.

From Mr N Mahadevan

India

Protecting wetlands

Humans tend to mess up Nature (“On World Wetlands Day, India adds two more Ramsar sites”, Gulf News, February 02). We always destroy wetlands and seem to want to “drain the swamp” even when it is not in our best long-term interest to do so. Wetlands serve as slow releases for excess water and reduce downstream flooding. They also filter and clean the water and then feed it into aquifers which keep springs flowing. They serve as nursery areas for fishes and other wildlife. Wetlands are ecosystems that link aquatic and terrestrial ecosystems, providing high-quality habitats for many species. However, as fragile ecosystems, they face increasing threats, including urbanisation, construction of dams, and inappropriate agriculture practices. Agricultural practices near wetlands often result in the pollution of wetlands water, resulting in the loss of water quality. It is of great danger to the well-being of the dependent species. In short, most of the dangers that wetlands face are directly or indirectly linked to humans. We pose the greatest threat to their existence. If you have wetlands on your property, it’s important not to view them as a problem. Removing invasive plants and replacing them with native vegetation is also helpful. Simple acts like planting local trees can also make a big difference in saving these wetlands.

From Mr Gobind Sharma

Tamil Nadu, India