With the establishment of the Dubai Academic Health Corporation, Dubai and the UAE have moved to create a world-class integrated healthcare system that represents an incubator for disease prevention, scientific research and academic excellence.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, last week issued Law No. (13) of 2021 establishing the Dubai Academic Health Corporation, and also amended some clauses of Law No. (6) of 2018 pertaining to the Dubai Health Authority (DHA).

The newly established corporation aims to advance health services in Dubai through a new academic system that integrates healthcare, medical education and scientific research. It will improve the efficiency, quality and accessibility of Dubai’s healthcare services in accordance with global best practices.

The creation of the corporation comes at a critical phase for the global healthcare system as it battles the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic. Dubai and the UAE’s exemplary leadership in battling the virus with a carefully calibrated mix of precautionary steps and aggressive containment strategies will certainly inform the journey of the Dubai Academic Health Corporation — thereby strengthening the emirate’s leadership in academic education and scientific research in medicine and health sciences.

Significantly, with the integration of education, research and healthcare, the corporation will play a vital role in fulfilling the broader strategy of bolstering Dubai’s knowledge economy. The establishment of this unique blend of healthcare and academia will also burnish Dubai’s position as a global hub for medical and life sciences, and a healthcare and medical tourism destination.

The UAE has already moved to attract the world’s best talents in various fields and harness their capabilities through recognitions such as the Golden Visa and incentivised programmes for entrepreneurs. When combined with the potential offered by DAHC, it will help Dubai attract and retain top quality medical and research talent from around the world, while nurturing top Emirati talents and enhancing the capabilities of its healthcare sector to prevent and treat diseases and epidemics. With a clear focus on developing the services and programmes of healthcare facilities so that they can obtain international certifications, the new entity will also help raise the benchmark for the UAE’s healthcare institutions and put many more of them on the global map of top medical facilities.