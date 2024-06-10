Requirements of the UAE virtual work visa

To apply for the visa, you will need to provide:



- Proof of employment outside of the UAE.

- A bank statement of the last six months proving a deposit or a monthly income of no less than US$3,500 (Dh12,855.53) or its equivalent in other currencies.

Required documents

• Valid passport copy (at least six months)

• Coloured passport photo

• A copy of health insurance – the ICP website states that the applicant must attach a valid health insurance policy from an insurance provider based in the UAE.

• Proof of virtual work outside the UAE

• Salary certificate of US$3,500 or its equivalent in foreign currency

• Attested police clearance certificate from the country of origin (optional)

The mandatory or optional documents may vary depending on the data entered in the application.

How do I apply for the virtual work visa?

Before you begin the application process, it is important to note that when you apply for this visa, you will receive an entry permit which will allow you enter the UAE and complete the residency procedures within 60 days. This includes the medical fitness text, biometrics and Emirates ID issuance.

1. Visit the official ICP platform for online services - smartservices.icp.gov.ae, and click on 'Public Services'. Then, click on 'Virtual Work' and select the 'Virtual Work Worker - Issue New Visa' category. Click the 'Start Service' button.

2. You will then be directed to an application form, where you will need to fill out the following details:



- Applicant information: In this section, you must enter your full name in English and Arabic. Once you enter your name in English, it will be automatically filled in Arabic by the system. You must also enter your email address and phone number.



- Personal information: Enter your nationality, date of birth, place of birth, religion and marital status. Under this section you must also enter your qualification, company name, profession and monthly income.



- Identification information: Enter your UID number, visa file number and identity number – this is optional.



- Passport information: Enter your passport details, such as the country that issued it, issue date and expiry.



- Enter other personal details such as religion, faith, marital status, and qualification. You must also enter your mother's full name and provide your email address.



- Provide address inside the UAE: Enter the emirate, city, area, detailed address, building or hotel and contact details like the residence telephone number and your mobile number. Next, provide your address details outside the UAE.

3. Tick the captcha box and click 'next'.



4. Upload the required documents for the visa application.



5. Pay the application fee online via your debit or credit card.

After the application is submitted, you will receive a confirmation email, with your application’s progress and reference number. Once the application is approved by ICP, you will receive an electronic version of the virtual work visa in the form of a PDF file.

How much does the virtual work visa cost?

• Request fees – Dh100

• Issue fees - Dh100

• E-service fees – Dh28

• ICP fees – Dh22

Total – Dh250

It is important to note that the service fees may vary depending on the data entered in the application.