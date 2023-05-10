Dubai: If you are living in any of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and would like to visit the UAE, you can apply for an entry permit online through Dubai’s General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA).

In a post on its official social media accounts, GDRFA said that the service has been activated to issue a prior online entry permit to travellers residing in GCC countries, in order to ensure a smooth entry process into the UAE.

Here is how you can apply for the service.

Conditions you need to meet

GDRFA informed users that they need to ensure that they meet the following conditions, in order to apply for the service:

1. You must have a valid residence permit from a GCC country for at least a year.

2. No restrictions that prevent the traveller from entering the country should exist.

3. The work or residency card needs to include the profession.

Documents required

1. Original passport.

2. Upon arrival, presenting the original residence permit issued by a GCC country.

3. A civil or labour card.

How to apply

1. Visit the online service ‘Entry permit for residents in GCC countries’ available here - https://www.gdrfad.gov.ae/en/services/ee043e4a-5c61-11ea-0320-0050569629e8 and click on ‘Start service’.

2. You will then be asked to register or log in to your online account. Click on the ‘Individuals’ tab and enter your username and password if you have an existing GDRFA account. Also, if you have a UAE Pass (which is also available to UAE non-residents), you can use that to log in to the GDRFA’s online services portal.

If you have neither of these two accounts, click on ‘Register now’. Next, select the option to register with email and enter the following details:

• Create a user name

• Your first and last name

• Email address

• Date of birth

• Set a password and re-enter it to confirm.

Then, tap on ‘Send OTP (One-time password)’ and check the box for ‘I am not a robot’. Next, check the box to accept the terms and conditions and click on Register.

3. You will then be asked to fill in a form by providing your personal details.

4. Next, you will be asked to upload the required documents, as mentioned above.

5. Make the fee payment, using your credit or debit card.

6. Submit the application.

Fees