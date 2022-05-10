If you are flying to or from Dubai in the next six weeks, make sure you double check the airport and terminal that you will be taking as Dubai International Airport (DXB) is closing one of its runways for maintenance work.

Here is all you need to know about the refurbishment at Dubai International Airport and how it may affect your flight.

Which runway is being refurbished?

The Northern Runway at DXB - one of two at the airport - is being refurbished from May 9 to June 22 in the Northern Runway Rehabilitation (NRR) project. More than 1,000 flights per week will be redirected to arrive and depart from Dubai World Central (DWC).

The Sourthern runway underwent a similar closure in 2019 for refurbishment work.

Which flights will be affected?

According to Dubai Airports, the following flights will be redirected to DWC:

• flydubai

• IndiGo

• Israir Airlines

• SmartLynx Airlines

• Belavia

• Ethiopian Airlines

• Gulf Air

• Air India Express

• Arkia Israeli Airlines

• Luxair

• El Al Israel Airlines

• SkyUp Airlines

• Qatar Airways

• Smartwings

• SpiceJet

• Aeroflot

• Ural Airlines

• flynas

“Any guests due to fly in to or out of Dubai during this closure period are advised to reconfirm flight details, including departure and arrival airports, with the respective airline before commencing their journey,” Dubai Airports said in a statement.

How to get to Dubai World Central

During the refurbishment, Dubai Airports is providing a complimentary bus service between all terminals at Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC).

Dubai Airports have also tied up with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) to make it easier for passengers to travel from DWC. According to Dubai Airports, RTA taxis flagged from DWC will remove the flag fall fare of Dh30. Also, if you are booking an Uber through their app, you can use a discount code (DWC2022) for your trip to get a discount.

If you are driving to DWC, you can get to the airport by using either Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311) or Emirates Road (E611).

Reaching DWC from E311

When driving from Dubai to Abu Dhabi, follow signs for Dubai World Central. After you cross Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA), you will need to take a left from the next roundabout and you will reach DWC.

In the direction of Abu Dhabi to Dubai, follow signs for DWC and after you pass Dubai Industrial City to your right, take a right from the next roundabout. You will be on the road that takes you directly to DWC.

Complimentary parking is available for passengers at DWC, according to Dubai Airport.

Reaching DWC from E611

When driving from Dubai to Abu Dhabi, you simply need to follow signs for Dubai World Central. After you pass Dubai Investment Park 2 on your right, you will see an exit for Dubai World Central – Exit 13. Take the exit and you will arrive at DWC.

In the direction of Abu Dhabi to Dubai, you will need to take Exit 12, after you pass Dubai Industrial City on your left. Once you take the exit, you will be on the road to DWC.