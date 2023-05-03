Have you applied for a visa to Qatar but don’t know how long it may take to be issued? Qatar provides visa applicants with easy ways to check the status of their visa application online, through two dedicated platforms.
Here are the details.
1. Qatar’s Ministry of Interior website.
The website of Qatar’s Ministry of Interior (MOI) has an e-services portal, which provides users with the option to enquire about various services offered by the Ministry, including the issuance of a work or visit visa to Qatar. Here’s how:
1. Visit the Ministry’s online visa services platform: https://portal.moi.gov.qa/wps/portal/MOIInternet/services/inquiries/visaservices
2. Click on ‘Visa inquiry and printing’ and enter your passport number and nationality.
3. Enter the verification code from the picture provided.
4. Click on Submit.
The system will then provide you with the status of your visa application.
2. Through the Qatar Visa Centre
If you are specifically applying for a residence visa, you can use the Qatar Visa Centre website, if you are an applicant from one of the following countries:
1. Bangladesh
2. India
3. Nepal
4. Pakistan
5. Philippines
6. Sri Lanka
Here’s how you can check the status of your visa:
1. Visit https://www.qatarvisacenter.com/ and select your preferred language. The options available are:
• English
• Arabic
• Nepali
• Bengali
• Urdu
• Hindi
• Malayalam
• Tamil
• Telugu
• Filipino
• Sinhala
2. Next, select the country from where you have applied.
3. Click on ‘track application’.
4. Enter your passport number and visa number and then enter the Captcha code.
5. The system will then tell you at exactly which stage of the process your application is.