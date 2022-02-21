Dubai: Ras Al Khaimah residents and visitors can now explore the Emirate’s creek in an abra. The local transport authority - Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA) launched the new marine transport project on Wednesday, February 16.

On their official social media channels – RAKTA announced that the abras are operated by licensed and qualified drivers and equipped with smart cameras and GPS electronic tracking systems to ensure the safety and security of passengers.

If you live in RAK or are a tourist, here is all you need to know about the new abra service in the Emirate.

Where are the abra stations?

RAKTA announced there are four abra stations. The following are:

1. Corniche Station 1



2. Corniche Station 2



3. Hilton Garden Inn Station



4. Manar Mall Station

How do I purchase the tickets for the abra?

Customers can book the abra or purchase tickets by visiting the marine transport stations located in Al Qawasim Corniche. You can pay for the tickets by cash or credit card.

How much is the abra fee?

The basic fee is Dh10 per station.



For a 30-minute drive around the Creek, the cost is Dh150.



For 60 minutes, the cost is Dh300.



Children below the age of two years old can travel on the abra for free.

RAK abra timings

From Monday to Friday: 10am to 7pm



Saturday, Sunday and public holidays: 10am to 9pm.

Safety instructions for travelling in an abra

In an instructional post on its official social media accounts, RAKTA laid out the rules for commuters travelling in the abra: