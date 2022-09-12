How to change vehicle colour in Dubai

In Dubai, you can apply for the colour change request with Dubai Police. Here are the steps to follow:

1. Visit the Dubai Police website - www.dubaipolice.gov.ae. At the bottom of the screen, you will see a panel of options. Select ‘Services’ and then scroll down and click on ‘Traffic Services’.

2. Next, select the service ‘Change Vehicle Colour’.

3. Click the ‘Access Service’ button.

4. Next, fill in the form with the following details:



• Emirates ID

• Plate Number

• Category - Private

• Car code

5. Select the colour:



• Current Colour

• New Colour

• Second new colour (optional)

6. Enter contact details:



• Email

• Confirm Email

7. Upload pictures of your current vehicle:



• Front View

• Back View

• Left View

• Right View

• Classic View

8. Next, click ‘Submit’

9. Pay the service fee online via debit/credit card.

10. You will then receive a transaction number to track your application.

Once your request has been approved, you will receive the approval on email, on your registered email address.

Cost:

• Dh100 – application fees

• Dh20 – knowledge and innovation fees

Abu Dhabi

According to the Abu Dhabi Police call centre – 800 3333 – to change your car’s colour, you need to follow the steps below:

1. Visit the inspection centre at the traffic department in Abu Dhabi Police Headquarters in the Al Muroor area.

2. Ask for the application to change vehicle’s colour.

3. Once you fill the application, go to the garage of your choice to change your car’s colour.

4. After the car’s colour has been changed, go back to the inspection centre to have your car examined.

You can also apply to change your car’s vehicle online through Abu Dhabi’s official service platform, TAMM by visiting this link here: https://www.tamm.abudhabi/services/mobility/adp/update-vehicle-color .

The service cost is Dh100.

Changing your car’s colour without the necessary approvals