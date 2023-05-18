Dubai: There are now three new violations in the UAE’s Traffic Law, according to an announcement made by the Ministry of Interior (MOI) on Thursday, May 18.

According to MOI, these updates aim to amend specific provisions of Ministerial Resolution No. 178 of 2017 to include additional points that enhance traffic safety during emergencies, valleys flooded with rainwater, and several infractions associated with these preventive measures.

Here is all you need to know about the new traffic violations that have been added to Ministerial Resolution No. 178 of 2017:

115. Gathering near valleys, floods and dams during rainy weather.

• Fine: Dh1,000

• Traffic points: six

116. Entering flooded valleys while overflowing with rainwater, regardless of their level of danger.

• Fine: Dh2,000

• Traffic points: 23

• Vehicle impound duration: 60 days

117. Obstructing the relevant authorities from regulating traffic or ambulance and rescue during emergencies, disasters, crises, rains and flooded valleys.