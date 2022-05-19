Dubai: Need to travel between different Emirates in the UAE? Save on money by using the inter-city bus routes that have re-started between Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Fujairah.

From today (May 19), Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has resumed four intercity bus services, which connect these emirates. Here’s how you can take any one of the RTA buses plying between these Emirates and how much it would cost.

Bus routes between Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Fujairah

These are the four intercity bus routes that have been resumed by RTA:

E100 from Al Ghubaiba Bus Station to Abu Dhabi Central Bus Station

You can take this bus throughout the day from Dubai or Abu Dhabi. The bus frequency is from 30 to 40 minutes.

Cost: Dh25

E201 from Al Ghubaiba Bus Station to Al Ain

From Dubai, the first bus leaves at 6.20am and the last bus leaves at 9.20pm. The frequency is every one hour.



You can take the same bus from Al Ain to Dubai. The first bus leaves at 6am and the last bus leaves at 9pm. The frequency is every one hour.



Cost: Dh25

E315 from Etisalat Metro Station to Muwaileh Bus Terminal, Sharjah

First bus leaves at 5am and last bus leaves at 11pm. The frequency is every 30 minutes.



You can take the same bus from Sharjah to Dubai. The first bus leaves at 5.20am and the last bus leaves at 11pm. The frequency is every 20 to 30 minutes.



Cost: Dh12

E700 from Etihad (Union) Bus Station to Fujairah

The first bus leaves at 5.30am and the last bus leaves at 12 midnight. The frequency is between one to two hours, depending on the schedule.



You can take the same bus from Fujairah to Dubai. The first bus leaves at 5.24am and the last bus leaves at 10.54pm. The frequency is every 20 to 30 minutes.



Cost: Dh25

The schedule is as per RTA’s S’hail app.

How do I use the S'hail app to find my bus schedule?

If you do plan to take a bus to another Emirate, it is advisable to download the S’hail app, as it is regularly updated to inform users of the most convenient route they can take as per their travel plan. The app also provides details on the bus, metro, tram or abra (or other marine transport) they can take to reach their destination.

Here is how you can plan your journey using the app: