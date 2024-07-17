Dubai: Ever put your driving lessons on hold due to a busy schedule? You might have gotten an SMS informing you that your learning permit is deactivated, but you can easily get back on track by renewing your learning permit online, instead of having to visit your driving school. The service is available through the website of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), and here’s how you can complete the process.

Step 1: Make sure you have your UAE Pass account

First, you need to have a UAE Pass account , which is the national digital identity for citizens, residents, and visitors in the UAE.

This will reduce the time to complete the process online because you will not have to fill out a form or manually enter any personal details like Emirates ID number, mobile number, email address or nationality.

Step 2: Visit the RTA website and select the driving licence category

- Visit the official RTA website - rta.ae.

- Click on the 'Login' icon on the top right corner of the website.

- Sign in using the UAE Pass. You will then be redirected to your dashboard. Click on 'Licensing' and then click on the 'Licence' category.

- Click on the 'Apply for a New Driving Licence' button.

- You will then be asked if you have a previous driving licence issued by a different country - answer 'yes' or 'no'.

- Next, select your driving licence category.

- Once you have selected the category, you will receive a message stating - 'your learning file for the same vehicle class was terminated. To reactivate your learning file and resume your journey, click here.’

Step 3: Pay for renewing the learning permit

- Click on the hyperlinked text and you will be able to view the amount you need to pay for renewing the permit - Dh320.

- Click on 'Pay Now'. You will then be transferred to a payment platform, where you need to enter your credit or debit card details to make the payment.

- Once the payment is successful, you will receive a confirmation from RTA that your permit has been renewed.

Step 4: Access your learning permit and book your theory or practical exam

You will then be redirected to your dashboard. Click on the 'Done' button, after which you will be transferred to your driving learning permit page, where you will be able to view all the details related to your driving classes, tests and at which stage of the learning journey you are in.

Cost – Dh320

Dh100 - Renewing a light vehicle learning permit.

Dh200 - Opening a learning file or modifying its data.

Dh20 - Knowledge and innovation fees

Important note: complete the driving licence process within six months