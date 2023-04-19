Dubai: As UAE residents gear up for the long Eid break, transport authorities in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Ajman have announced the timings for free parking and the schedule for public transport facilities during the public holiday. Here is a breakdown of all the announcements made in each Emirate.

Free parking in Dubai

Public parking across Dubai will be free of charge from Thursday until 3rd Shawwal, except for multi-level parking terminals, where you will still need to pay for parking, as per Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Tuesday, April 18.

RTA also announced the timings for Dubai Metro, Tram and public buses.

Dubai Metro

Dubai Metro’s Red and Green Line stations:

• Thursday to Saturday: 5am to 1am the next day.

• Sunday: 8am to 1am the next day.

Dubai Tram

• Thursday to Saturday: 5am to 1am the next day.

• Sunday: 8am to 1am the next day.

Dubai Bus timings

The timings of public bus stations across Dubai will be from 6am to 1am, the next day.

The timings of the Metro feeder bus stations will be synchronised with the timing of the first and last Metro journeys.

Inter-city bus routes currently operating include:

• E16 from Al Sabkha to Hatta

• E100 from Al Ghubaiba to Abu Dhabi

• E101 from Ibn Battuta to Abu Dhabi

• E102 from Ibn Battuta to Musaffah

• E201 from Al Ghubaiba To Al Ain

• E303 from the Union Station to Al Jubail in Sharjah

• E306from Al Ghubaiba to Al Jubail in Sharjah

• E307 from City Center Deira to Al Jubail in Sharjah

• E307A from Abu Hail to Al Jubail in Sharjah

• E315 from Etisalat station to Muwaileh in Sharjah

• E400 from the Union station to Ajman

• E411from the Etisalat station to Ajman

• E700 from the Union Station to Fujairah

Free Parking in Abu Dhabi

According to Abu Dhabi’s official transport authority, Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), Mawaqif public parking in Abu Dhabi will be free of charge from Thursday, April 20 till the end of the Eid Al Fitr holidays.

The M-18 parking lot in Musaffah for trucks will also be free during the Eid holiday.

ITC urged motorists to park only in designated spaces, and to abide by residential parking regulations between 9pm and 8am every day.

Darb Toll Gate

Darb toll gate will be free of charge from Thursday, April 20. The toll will be charged once again during peak hours after the Eid break.

Abu Dhabi Public Bus timings

Abu Dhabi’s public bus will operate according to the schedule with an increase in the number of regional and intercity bus trips according to the volume of demand during the Eid holiday.

Sharjah bus timings

Sharjah’s Road and Transport Authority announced on Wednesday, April 19, that its internal bus service will start at Al Jubail Bus Station for all bus lines during the Eid holiday from 3.30am to 12.30am.

Ajman bus timings

According to Ajman Transport Authority, the public bus internal lines will run from 6am to 12 am. However the following bus routes are an exception:

• Al Musalla Bus Station to the Main Bus Station: 8.45am to 10.45am

• Mushairef (AJ7) – 7am to 10pm

• Sheikh Ammar Street (AJ6) – 6am to 11.30pm

External Bus Lines

Ajman Transport Authority also announced its timings for its inter-Emirate public buses, here is the schedule: