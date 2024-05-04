Dubai: Great news for Dubai commuters! The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the early reopening of three Dubai Metro stations.

Onpassive, Equiti, and Mashreq stations resumed operations on Sunday, May 19th, ahead of the previously announced May 28th timeline. This reopening signifies significant progress in the RTA's efforts to restore full functionality to the Dubai Metro network.

Energy Metro station to follow soon

The RTA anticipates the return of Energy Metro Station "next week," providing a comprehensive network for Dubai's metro users.

Will there still be express buses for Metro users?

According to the announcement, RTA will continue to provide metro feeder bus service to the metro stations with schedules corresponding to the metro's operating hours, to facilitate passenger travel and ensure the integration of various mobility modes across Dubai.

Express buses for Metro commuters:

For added convenience, the RTA offers express shuttle buses departing from Business Bay Metro Station (Exit 2). These non-stop buses minimize wait times and serve specific routes:

Bus routes:

Route 1 - Business Bay to ONPASSIVE station

Route 2 - Business Bay to Mall of the Emirates, mashreq and Equiti stations

Route 3 - Business Bay to Al Khail and Dubai Internet City stations

Is the Dubai Metro Green Line fully operational?