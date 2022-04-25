If you observe any damage or malfunction concerning public transport vehicles, roads and footpaths, signage, traffic lights, and bus or Metro stations, you can report it online, through your smartphone, or by reaching out to the authorities through toll-free numbers.

Dubai

If you have come across signboards that are not easily visible or you saw cracks in the pavement while jogging, you can report all these issues through the ‘Madinati’ service on the official Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) app.

On April 22, RTA posted about their service on their official social media channels, encouraging Dubai residents to use the ‘Madinati’ service to report damage related to public transportation infrastructure.

It is important to note that, to use this service, you must give the RTA Dubai app access to your location settings. Therefore, you must go to the settings app on your phone and allow access to your location. The ‘Madinati’ service will accurately pinpoint the location. If you are not currently in the place where the damage is, you can also select it manually on the map.

How to use the ‘Madinati’ service

1. Download the ‘RTA Dubai’ app, which is available for both Android and Apple users.

2. Once you access the app, you will see a dashboard on the main page. Scroll down until you see the ‘Report an Issue’ section and then choose the sub category – ‘Madinati’.

3. You will then be transferred to the ‘Madinati’ complaint form on the app.

4. Next, you have to upload a photo of the damage, you can upload up to three photos and the maximum size of each photograph should be2MB. Adding photos of the damage is optional.

5. Then, select the location on the map. If you have given the RTA Dubai app access to your location, it will automatically highlight your current location on the map.

6. Then, select the Issue type – which is ‘Emergency’ – and write a brief description of the nearest landmark, location information and a description of the damage.

7. After filing the complaint, fill in the following personal details:

• First name

• Surname

• Mobile number

• Email

8. Next, tap on ‘Submit Report’. You will then get an email or SMS from RTA confirming your complaint on registered mobile number and email address.

You can also call RTA on 800 9090 to report road hazards through Madinati. The toll free number is available 24x7.

Damages on main highways