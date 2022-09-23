Fine: Dh3,000, 12 black points

Heavy vehicles like trucks and trawlers have very specific guidelines that need to be followed to ensure that they do not cause any harm or inconvenience to road users. As per Article 11 of the Federal Traffic Law, a heavy vehicle which has its load leaking or spilling on the road will face a fine of Dh3,000 and the driver will have 12 black points levied on his licence.

2. Leak or falling of parts loaded on to a light vehicle.

Fine: Dh500

Even if you drive a light vehicle, you need to ensure that it is well maintained and there are no oil leaks. Also, if you do happen to be carrying a luggage or other items in your car, ensure that they are tightly secured as any items falling out will lead to a fine of Dh500.

3. Driving a noisy vehicle

Fine: Dh2,000, 12 black points

Loud vehicles not only cause sound pollution, they can also create stress and anxiety among other drivers, road users and residents of neighbourhoods, especially for children and the elderly. Drivers found violating this law face a fine of Dh2,000 and 12 black points

4. Driving a vehicle that causes pollution

Fine: Dh1,000, 6 black points

If you have not taken your car for a regular service, plumes of smoke coming out of the exhaust pipe or any other form of pollution cause by the car will lead to a fine of Dh1,000 with six black points levied on your licence.

5. Throwing waste from vehicles onto the roads

Fine: Dh1,000, 6 black points