Dubai: Haven’t gotten your car serviced in long? Or modified your vehicle to give it an added ‘roar’? A well-maintained car, that complies with the federal regulations for vehicle safety is not just good for the environment, it is also good for your pocket.
This is because certain violations that negatively affect the environment can land you with hefty fines as well as black points. Here is a list of ‘environment violations’ as provided in the amended Federal Traffic Law - Ministerial Resolution No. (178) for the year 2017 on Rules and Procedures of Traffic Control:
1. Load leakage or spilling from heavy vehicles
Fine: Dh3,000, 12 black points
Heavy vehicles like trucks and trawlers have very specific guidelines that need to be followed to ensure that they do not cause any harm or inconvenience to road users. As per Article 11 of the Federal Traffic Law, a heavy vehicle which has its load leaking or spilling on the road will face a fine of Dh3,000 and the driver will have 12 black points levied on his licence.
2. Leak or falling of parts loaded on to a light vehicle.
Fine: Dh500
Even if you drive a light vehicle, you need to ensure that it is well maintained and there are no oil leaks. Also, if you do happen to be carrying a luggage or other items in your car, ensure that they are tightly secured as any items falling out will lead to a fine of Dh500.
3. Driving a noisy vehicle
Fine: Dh2,000, 12 black points
Loud vehicles not only cause sound pollution, they can also create stress and anxiety among other drivers, road users and residents of neighbourhoods, especially for children and the elderly. Drivers found violating this law face a fine of Dh2,000 and 12 black points
4. Driving a vehicle that causes pollution
Fine: Dh1,000, 6 black points
If you have not taken your car for a regular service, plumes of smoke coming out of the exhaust pipe or any other form of pollution cause by the car will lead to a fine of Dh1,000 with six black points levied on your licence.
5. Throwing waste from vehicles onto the roads
Fine: Dh1,000, 6 black points
While you might casually think of throwing used items out of your vehicle, remember that this is not a minor offence. Littering the road while driving is one of the violations that can land you with a Dh1,000 fine along with six black points being levied on your licence.