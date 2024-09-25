What are the different kinds of cheques?

- Self-cheque: This cheque is usually written to yourself and presented to the teller for cash withdrawal if the amount withdrawn exceeds the ATM limit.

- Bearer’s cheque: This cheque is payable to anyone in possession of the cheque and is subject to the bank’s approval.

- Crossed cheque: When the issuer draws to parallel lines running across the top left of the cheque, it is referred to as a crossed cheque. This double-line notation signifies that the cheque may only be deposited directly into a bank account. Such cheques cannot be immediately cashed by a bank or by any other financial institution.

- Order Cheque: This cheque is payable only to the payee whose name is mentioned on the cheque.

- Account Payee Cheque: This cheque, too, can only be deposited in the account of the payee. You can write ‘account payee’ or ‘A/C payee only’ on the cheque, indicating that the bank should transfer the funds directly to the specified beneficiary's bank account.

Note: Once a cheque has been signed, it is valid for six months from the due date.