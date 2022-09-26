1. Download the ‘Dubai REST’ app, which is available for both Apple and Android devices.

2. Once you open the app, you may see a message pop up with the notification: “All Dubai residents need to add their family members against their Ejari contract within two weeks, starting from September 23, 2022.” Click on Proceed.

3. The system will then ask you if you have registered previously as a user on the app. If you have, proceed to log in with your account details. If not, click on ‘Proceed to register’.

4. You will be given the option to register using either your Emirates ID, or your UID number, residence visa number or your UAE Pass.

5. Enter your personal like your date of birth, Emirates ID details, passport details and a copy of your Emirates ID.

6. Tap on ‘dashboard’ on the menu on the bottom of your screen and then tap on ‘units’. The app will show the details of the residential unit you have leased.

7. Tap on ‘Manage co-occupants’ and then enter the details of your family members who live with you, including their Emirates ID and Date of Birth.

8. Tap on ‘Verify’.

9. If you need to add more family members, click on ‘add more’.

10. Once you have added all the co-occupants on a lease, check the box that reads ‘I hereby confirm that the information provided herein is genuine’ and tap on ‘Submit’.