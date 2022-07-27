Dubai: Whether you are facing extreme stress due to work-related issues or are depressed because of struggles in your personal life, receiving reliable and professional psychological support can be critically important.
In the UAE, there are several helplines set up by health authorities that allow residents to reach out and ask for the assistance they need. Here is a list of some of the free mental health hotlines in the UAE.
Estijaba helpline – 8001717
The Estijaba helpline, which is operated by the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) and the Abu Dhabi Department of health provides psychological support services through SEHA’s staff members over the telephone. The helpline was setup to address psychological distress calls, including emergencies in the community. It is a free-of-cost service available six days a week, from Sunday to Friday, between 8am and 6pm.
‘Speak, we’re listening’ telephone line - 04-5192519
Contact Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) on the hotline 04-5192519 dedicated to respond to psychological concerns and anxiety related to COVID-19. ‘Speak, we’re listening’ – 9am till 6pm – five days a week, Monday to Friday. English and Arabic.
UAE’s Mental health support line - 800 4673 (HOPE)
The National Programme for Happiness and Wellbeing launched the Mental Health Support Line 800 4673 (800 HOPE) to provide safe and confidential mental health support to individuals.