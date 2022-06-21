Dubai: Travelling out of the country and need a COVID-19 test urgently? Across the UAE, there are drive through and walk-in PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) testing centres which you can visit to test for COVID-19. Here are the details of the cost, location and timings of the centres in the UAE.

Firstly, there are free tests being offered across the UAE to certain categories. If you fall under any of the following categories, you can book a COVID-19 PCR test for free at Abu Dhabi Health Services Company Seha screening centres and Dubai Health Authority (DHA) screening centres across the UAE: 1. Emirati citizens and their domestic workers, whether they exhibit symptoms or not. 2. People in high-risk categories. 3. People of determination. 4. Residents over the age of 50 years. 5. Residents who are showing COVID-19 symptoms or have been in contact with a COVID-19 positive case. The free test can be availed only once in four months.

PCR test for Dh40

PCR testing centres operated by Seha charge Dh40 for a PCR test, but you are required to book an appointment first.

How to book an appointment

1. Download the ‘Seha’ app, which is available for Apple and Android devices.

2. Once you access the app, you will see the option for ‘COVID-19 screening appointment’.

3. Next, tap ‘Book an appointment’ and select the category as ‘Individual’.

4. It will then give you the details for categories that are eligible for a free PCR test. Select the option for a free PCR test if you are eligible and if you are not, select ‘I will pay for my appointment’.

5. Enter your personal details like your name, date of birth, Emirates ID number, mobile number and email address.

6. Select the location of testing centre nearest to you and choose from the appointment dates available.

7. Make the payment for the test. It is important to note that the payment is non-refundable.

8. Once you complete the payment, you will receive a confirmation message with the date, time and location of your PCR test.

9. You can then visit any of the drive-through centres listed below to take the test.

10. At the time of taking the sample, the healthcare professional taking your sample will give you an estimate of how long you may need to wait to get the result.

11. The result will be delivered to you via SMS and email.

SEHA Centres across the Emirates

Abu Dhabi

1. Al Dhafra Screening Center – Dalma - Daily 8 am to 8 pm

2. Al Dhafra Screening Center - Madinat Zayed: Daily 8 am to 8 pm

3. Al Dhafra Screening Center – Marfa: Monday - Friday 7 am – 4 pm

4. Al Dhafra Screening Center – Sila - Monday - Friday 9 am – 4 pm

5. Al Dhafra Screening Center – Liwa Daily 8 am - 8 pm

6. Abu Dhabi Screening Center Al Madina Daily 8 am - 10 pm

7. Abu Dhabi Screening Center Al Rabdan Daily 8 am to 10 pm

8. Abu Dhabi Screening Center - Al Manhal Daily 8 am – 10 pm

9. Abu Dhabi Screening Center – Al Wathba Daily 8 am - 10 pm

10. Abu Dhabi Screening Center Al Bahia Daily 8 am - 10 pm

11. Abu Dhabi Screening Center Al Shamkha Daily 8 am - 10 pm

Dubai

1. SEHA COVID-19 Drive Through Screening Center Al Khawaneej

Daily 10 am - 8 pm

2. SEHA COVID-19 Drive Through Screening Center Dubai Park

Sunday to Friday 9 am to 6 pm

Al Ain

1. SEHA COVID-19 Drive Through Screening Center Asharij

Daily 8 am - 10 pm

2. SEHA COVID-19 Drive Through Screening Center Al Hilli

Daily 8 am - 10 pm

3. SEHA COVID-19 Drive Through Screening Center Al Sarouj

Daily 8 am - 10 pm

4. SEHA COVID-19 Drive Through Screening Center Al Aamerah

Daily 8 am – 8 pm

Fujairah

SEHA COVID-19 Drive Through Screening Center Fujairah

Daily 10 am - 8 pm

Ras Al Khaimah

SEHA COVID-19 Drive Through Screening Center Ras Al Khaimah Dafan Al Khor

Daily 10 am - 8 pm

Sharjah

SEHA COVID-19 Drive Through Screening Center Sharjah Al Rahmaniya Mazairah

Daily 10 am – 8 pm

Umm Al Quwain

SEHA COVID-19 Drive Through Screening Center Umm Al Quwain

Daily 10 am - 8 pm

Ajman

SEHA COVID-19 Drive Through Screening Center Ajman Al Jerf 2

Daily 10 am – 7.30 pm

Dh50 PCR test

Emirates Health Services, which is operated under the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP), manages the PCR testing centres and COVID-19 related queries, with testing centres located in Sharjah, Dubai, RAK, Ajman, Fujairah. The cost for the PCR test at an EHS centre is Dh50.

While you can get a test at an EHS centre on a walk-in basis, it is advisable to get an appointment through the app.

How to book an appointment

1. Download the ‘COVID-19 EHS’ app, which is available for Apple and Android devices.

2. Once you open the app, you will see the option to Book PCR Appointments on the home screen. Tap on ‘Book Appointment’.

3. Select the desired date range for when you need a PCR test, the Emirate and centre and tap ‘Search’ to view available slots.

4. Select the time slot suitable for you and then tap ‘next’.

6. If you fall under a certain category like ‘UAE National’ or ‘Children of UAE National’, choose it accordingly.

7. Provide your Emirates ID number and contact details.

9. Next, tap on ‘Confirm’.

10. You will receive a one-time password, which you need to confirm to book the appointment.

Dh50 testing centre locations

Sharjah

1. Oasis Mall: Daily 9am to 6pm

2. Ramez Mall: 8am to 10am daily

3. Arab cultural club: Daily 9am to 6pm

Dubai

Al Ittihad Tent Health Center: Daily 9am to 6pm

Ras Al Khaimah

Shaikha Noura bin Sultan Center: Daily 9am to 6pm

Ajman

Sheikh Khalifa Hall Al Bait Metwahhed: Saturday to Thursday 9am to 9pm, Friday 2pm to 9pm,

Fujairah

Fujairah Exhibition Centre : Saturday to Thursday 8am to 4pm, Friday 12pm to 6pm (Drive through)

PCR tests up to Dh150

The cost of PCR tests at DHA centres has been capped at a maximum cost of Dh150. So, while you may get a test for cheaper, the cost for a regular test should not exceed Dh150. However, it is important to note that this cost is for regular tests and tests that are done on a priority basis, or through an at-home testing option may cost more.

How to book an appointment with DHA

1. Download the app – ‘DHA’, which is available for both Apple and Android phones.

2. Under ‘Book appointments’, select ‘PCR test appointment’.

3. The app will then provide you with details of the categories that are eligible for a free PCR test. Tap on ‘Proceed to book appointment’.

4. Select the testing centre location closest to you.

5. Next, select the date and time of the appointment from the available slots.

6. Tap on ‘Preview and book appointment’.

7. Agree to the paying the service fees during the appointment.

8. Tap on ‘Confirm booking’.

Testing centre locations

1. Al Nahda Occupational Health Screening & Medical Fitness Center: Monday to Thursday 7:30am to 9pm, Friday 7:30am to 12pm, 4pm to 8pm, Saturday 8am to 8pm

2. Al Karama Medical Fitness Center: Sunday to Thursday 7am to 10pm, Friday 7am to 12pm, 3pm to 8pm, Saturday 8am to 8pm

3. Al Yalayis Medical Fitness Center: Monday to Thursday 7am to 10pm, Friday 7:30am to 12pm, 4pm to 8:30pm, Saturday 7am to 3pm

4. Drive through COVID-19 testing - Nad Al Hammar – Open 24 hours

5. Drive through COVID-19 testing - Nad Al Sheba – Sunday to Thursday 7:30am to 9:30pm

6. Drive through COVID-19 testing - Al Mankhool – Sunday to Thursday 7:30am to 9:30pm, Saturday 8am to 1pm

By Appointment Only

The following locations require individuals to book an appointment for a PCR test.

1. Drive Through Health Center Al Lisaily - Daily 8am to 12am

2. Al Lusaily Health Center – Monday to Thursday 7:30am - 3:30pm, Friday 7:30am – 12:30pm

3. Al Badaa Health Centre: Sunday to Thursday 7:30am to 9:30pm, Saturday 8am to 1pm

4. Al Barsha Health Centre: Open 24 hours

5. Nadd Al Hammar Health Center: Open 24 hours

6. Al Mizher Health Centre: Monday to Thursday 7:30am to 10pm, Friday 7:30am to 9pm

7. Al Mankhool Health Centre: Sunday to Thursday 7:30am to 9:30pm, Saturday 8am to 1pm

8. Al Towar Health Center: Monday to Thursday 7:30am to 10pm, Friday 7:30am to 12pm

9. Zabeel Health Center: Monday to Thursday 7:30am to 3:30pm, Friday 7:30am to 12:30pm

10. Nadd Al Sheba Health Centre: Sunday to Thursday 7:30am to 9:30pm