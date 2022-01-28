Dubai: If you are looking to get your child vaccinated in Abu Dhabi, a new dedicated vaccine centre just for children has opened up in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA, announced the launch of the new centre - the Ettihad Heroes Healthcare Centre – on January 27, which will provide COVID-19 vaccinations for children aged three to 16 years old. Here is all you need to know about the centre and how to get your child vaccinated

Where is it?

The specialised COVID-19 vaccine centre for children is in the Al Mushrif area. SEHA opened the new vaccination facility in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP), the Department of Health (DOH), and the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority. The new vaccination centre will be in the same location of the previous Ettihad Healthcare Centre: Location

What are the working hours?

the Ettihad Heroes Healthcare Centre will be open from Monday to Friday between 11am and 8pm.

Which vaccines are they offering?

The vaccination centre is offering the Sinopharm and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children.

When should I get my child vaccinated against COVID-19?

According to Abu Dhabi’s DOH, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is for children who are 12 years old and above and the Sinopharm vaccine is for children from three years of age to 16 years of age.

Do I need to book an appointment?