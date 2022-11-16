Dubai: Learning Arabic in the UAE can help you land better job opportunities and advance your career but, most importantly, make you a better communicator and get a deeper insight into Emirati culture.
If you have always been interested in picking up Arabic but never had the time to do it, the Zayed House for Islamic Culture (ZHIC), an Abu Dhabi-based cultural Islamic organisation, offers free online Arabic courses for beginners.
ZHIC teaches the Arabic language courses in English, Russian, Mandarin, Tagalog, French, and Hindi. The classes comprise of five levels, which range from beginner to advanced.
According to the ZHIC website, the classes will help students grasp the Arabic phonetic system and teach them how to write, read and converse in the language.
You can book the classes through the 'Tamm' mobile application and sign up for the service titled, 'Registration for Arabic to Speakers of Other Languages Courses'.
'Tamm' is Abu Dhabi's official portal for government services. However, according to the 'Tamm' call centre – 800 555, the classes are only available for Abu Dhabi residents.
Here is how to sign up for the free Arabic classes.
How to sign up for free Arabic classes in Abu Dhabi online
To access the 'Tamm' platform, you must have a UAE Pass account. The UAE Pass is a national digital identity for citizens and residents. Users can access over 10,000 government services through a single login with the UAE Pass app. Click here to learn more about how you can create an account.
First, download the 'Tamm' mobile application from Google Playstore or Apple App Store and follow the steps below:
1. Open the app, and tap on the 'Services' icon at the bottom of your mobile screen.
2. Next, tap on the 'Culture and Tourism' category.
3. Then, tap on the 'Culture Workshops' section.
4. After that, tap on the 'Registration for Arabic to Speakers of Other Languages Courses' service and tap the 'start' button.
5. Next, choose a course according to your preferred time and which language you want the classes conducted in. To make finding a class easier, you can also use the filter option and select the language, date, time, and course level.
6. After you have picked a class, click on the 'register' button.
7. Next, you will be able to view the course details. This includes the class code, course name, duration, days, time and contact details, which will be automatically filled in when you register through UAE Pass.
8. After that, scroll down to the 'Address Information' section. You will need to enter which city in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi you reside in (For example, Al Ain, Al Dhafrah or Abu Dhabi city), and the area.
9. Next, click on the 'submit' button.
10. After that, you will receive a confirmation from 'Tamm' through SMS or email with course details and a Microsoft Teams link for the online classes.