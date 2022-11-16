How to sign up for free Arabic classes in Abu Dhabi online

1. Open the app, and tap on the 'Services' icon at the bottom of your mobile screen.



2. Next, tap on the 'Culture and Tourism' category.



3. Then, tap on the 'Culture Workshops' section.



4. After that, tap on the 'Registration for Arabic to Speakers of Other Languages Courses' service and tap the 'start' button.



5. Next, choose a course according to your preferred time and which language you want the classes conducted in. To make finding a class easier, you can also use the filter option and select the language, date, time, and course level.



6. After you have picked a class, click on the 'register' button.



7. Next, you will be able to view the course details. This includes the class code, course name, duration, days, time and contact details, which will be automatically filled in when you register through UAE Pass.



8. After that, scroll down to the 'Address Information' section. You will need to enter which city in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi you reside in (For example, Al Ain, Al Dhafrah or Abu Dhabi city), and the area.



9. Next, click on the 'submit' button.



10. After that, you will receive a confirmation from 'Tamm' through SMS or email with course details and a Microsoft Teams link for the online classes.