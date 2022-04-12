Dubai: If you were not able to renew your Emirates ID, you can apply for exemption from late fines. However, there are certain criteria you must meet.

ICP or Federal Authority For Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security reminded UAE residents, through their official social media channels on April 10, 2022, that to file for the exemption, having important documents, such as a passport copy and entry permit is a must.

So, if you have delayed the renewal of your Emirates ID or were out of the country and were not able to issue a new ID, here is how you can apply for the exemption.

You can apply for the exemption from late fines if you fulfil one of the criteria:

• ID card number



• Contact information (an active mobile number and email address)



• A valid original passport



• A valid original entry permit



• Valid original residence visa



• Evidence supporting the customer request – this means that you have failed to get your Emirates ID renewed due to a valid reason. However, there must be evidence for this.

According to ICP, if you failed to get your Emirates ID card or the ID cards of those under your sponsorship issued or renewed within the stipulated timeframe, you can apply for exemption from late fines but you must have evidence for the following circumstances.

• Lived outside the UAE for more than three months, or a resident whose residency expired while abroad or whose ID card validity expired after he/she departed from the UAE – they must provide a travel document to prove this.

ID card validity expired while abroad as a result of an executive or judicial decree or whose passport is detained in a case or due to its renewal – they need to furnish an official letter from relevant authorities.

• A person bed-ridden or suffering from a contagious disease or partial or full disability – they must provide a medical certificate issued by medical authorities.

• The staff of diplomatic or consular missions in the country and those under their care.

• Elderly people above the age of 70 who are unable to visit the customer services centres – they must furnish passport or birth certificate proving their age.

• Delays in the registration or issuance of an ID card on account of errors of documentation or due to the Emirates ID’s systems or one of its staff members or typing offices assigned by it.

Three different ways to apply for an exemption

You can apply for exemption through the following official channels:

1. Customer Happiness Centers



2. Smart Services – icp.gov.ae or ICP Smart application

How to apply for exemption online:

• You can log in to the system using your UAE Pass or by creating an account with the website or app.



• Once you are on the website or app, visit the ‘Public Services’ section.



• Under ‘Emirates ID’ services, select ‘Application for Exemption from delay fees’.



• You will be asked to submit supporting documents to prove that you are eligible for the fine exemption.