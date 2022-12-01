Dubai: If you are looking for an adventure during this National Day break, how about heading to the highest peak in the UAE?

The Jebel Jais mountain in Ras Al Khaimah is 1,934 metres above sea level and has been developed in recent years to provide thrill-seekers with many activities.

However, even if you are not looking to get your adrenaline pumping, a drive up to the peak can be a great way to relax, as the elevation helps visitors enjoy cooler weather, compared to the rest of the country, with temperatures dropping to freezing point at several times in a year.

If you do plan a road trip to the peak this holiday, here are all the activities you can enjoy.

1. Enjoy the view from the Jais Viewing Deck Park

Image Credit: Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority

To reach the viewing deck, you must go through the 20km winding road around the mountains leading to Jebel Jais. The road is accessible by cars, 4X4s, motorbikes, and cycles.

Once there, you will be able to enjoy a panoramic view of the mountain range that was formed over 70 million years ago, from seven viewing decks with 12 binoculars. You can also see some date wadis, villages, and the Arabian Gulf from these decks.

Shops located there also sell snacks and meals, making it a perfect spot for a getaway with family and friends.

Cost: Free

Timings

· Monday to Friday from 8am to 8pm.

· Saturday, Saturday, and public holidays from 8am to 9pm.

2. Hike through the mountains

Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Jebel Jais also offers a great experience for hikers, regardless of their experience levels. It has five trails that are ranked according to their difficulty level, with a cumulative distance of 16km.

The starting point of the hike is the viewing deck and parking area on top of Jebel Jais.

The trails are:

Sidir Trail



· Distance: 1.6km

· Difficulty level: Easy

Al Teen Trail



· Distance: 1.2km

· Difficulty level: Easy

Samar Trail



· Distance: 6km

· Difficulty level: Moderate

Al Asbaq Trail



· Distance: 2.2km

· Difficulty level: Easy

Farfar trail



· Distance: 0.7km

· Difficulty level: Easy

Before you start, it’s important to wear the right hiking shoes, carry a map, and check the weather conditions, since the temperature in the mountain range can be cooler than expected.

Cost: Free

3. Jais Sledder

Image Credit: Reuters

The Jais Sledder is a low-slung track that allows you to reach speeds of up to 40 kilometres per hour as you to go down the Hajar mountains.

According to Visit Jebel Jais, the exhilarating ride’s speed is amplified tenfold because.

In eight minutes, the ride covers 1,840 metres of hairpin curves and waving routes, with the speed amplified tenfold because you are sitting so close to the ground.

The sled seats two people, and each sled has access to a braking system. However, there are some height and age restrictions in place for who can get on the ride. While you can take the ride with children above the age of three, they should be accompanied by an adult.

Cost

Adult

· Single ride - Dh45

· Three rides - Dh100

Adult + Child



· Single ride - Dh60

· Three rides - Dh125

Timings

· Tuesday to Sunday: 9am to 6pm

· The last ride ends at 5.30pm

4. Zip down the longest zipline in the world

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Jais Flight is the longest zipline in the world and is located on top of the Jebel Jais peak. The zipline’s speed is between 120 kmph and 160 kmph for three minutes across deep ravines, canyons and through jagged peaks.

Before you go on the zipline, you will be fitted with a suit and harness that allows you to fly down the 2.83 km line.

The zipline is located at the Jais Adventure Centre, however you will need to reserve a ticket in advance.

Tickets

The tickets can only be booked online through the Visit Jebel Jais website: https://visitjebeljais.com/adrenaline/jais-flight/

Cost

The price for the Jais Flight can vary according to the date and time. For a single person, a ticket can cost anywhere between Dh300 to Dh500.

Jais Flight is open from Wednesday to Sunday and during public holidays from 9.30pm to 4pm.

5. The Jais Sky Tour

Image Credit: Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority.

If you are looking to up the experience a little more, how about ‘flying’ down the Hajar mountain range at a speed of 60kmph? Don’t worry, you’ll be securely seated and fastened onto a zip wire, but this experience takes you through a complex route of six ziplines that range from just 337 metres to well over 1km. During this experience, you will get to ‘fly’ for 5 kilometres through the Hajar mountain range

Cost: The price can vary, depending on the date and time you choose. The ticket can cost anywhere between Dh200 to Dh350.