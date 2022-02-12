Dubai: Anyone found begging in the UAE faces a three-month jail and a Dh5,000 fine, the UAE Public Prosecution has warned.

Raising awareness about the penalty for begging, as stipulated in Article 475 of Federal Decree-Law No. 31 of 2021 concerning crimes and penalties law – UAE Public Prosecution posted details on its official social media channels on February 11.

The article states: “Shall be sentenced to detention for a term up to three months and a fine of not less than Dh5,000, whoever is caught begging to obtain a physical or in-kind benefit by any form or means.”

The article further states that if the individual is found to be using any form of deception to ask for money, this would be considered an aggravated circumstance: “Begging offence in the following events shall be considered an aggravating circumstance:



1. If the beggar is healthy and has an apparent source of living.



2. If the beggar pretends to be injured or have a permanent disability, pretends to do a service for third party or uses any means of deception in order to influence others and appeal to their affection.”

How to donate to a charity in the UAE legally

It is important to note that donating and receiving charity – whether through financial support, or in kind – is regulated in the UAE to ensure those genuinely in need of help are able to get it and the goodwill of the community members is not exploited by malicious operators.

One of the many registered charities that you can donate and volunteer for are: Dubai Cares, Emirates Red Crescent and Dar Al Ber Society. For the complete list of authorised charities in the UAE, read our full report here.

The penalty for illegal fundraising in the UAE

Raising funds illegally in the UAE can lead to imprisonment and a fine of up to Dh500,000, as per Federal Law No. 3 of 2021 Concerning the Regulations of Fundraising and Donations.

According to the law, only federal authorities and licenced non-profit associations are allowed to collect, receive and make donations, based on the list issued by the UAE’s Ministry of Community Development.