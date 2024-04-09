Dubai: With Eid Al Fitr coming up, you may be looking at ways in which you can pay Zakat Al Fitr before the end of Ramadan. If so, here is a detailed guide on what Zakat Al Fitr is, how much you need to pay and how you can pay it in the UAE.

What is Zakat Al Fitr?

According to Dubai’s Islamic Affairs and Charitable Affairs Department (IACAD), Zakat Al Fitr is an obligatory charity, to be given out at the end of Ramadan, on behalf of every Muslim, young and old.

It is usually given in the form of food items and staples such as rice or grains. However, some scholars allow it to be given out as money. On Monday, April 8, the UAE Council for Fatwa confirmed permissibility of giving Zakat Al Fitr in cash.

The amount for Zakat Al Fitr is specific, with every Muslim required to give the minimal amount before Eid al Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan.

What is the amount of Zakat Al Fitr for Ramadan 2022?

In the same announcement, the UAE Fatwa Council also set a recommended amount for Zakat Al Fitr this year, at Dh25.

Dh 25 Zakat Al Fitr amount for Ramadan 2022

Who is required to pay Zakat Al Fitr?

Zakat Al Fitr needs to be paid by every Muslim, so if you are paying on behalf of your family, you would need to pay Dh25 for each member of the family.

How can I pay Zakat Al Fitr in the UAE?

According to IACAD, you can either give Zakat Al Fitr directly to someone you know, who is poor or needy, or you can pay the amount through registered organisations in the UAE.

You can pay the amount online, through the following platforms:

1. DubaiNow

2. Zakat Fund - www.zakatfund.gov.ae

3. Emirates Red Crescent – www.emiratesrc.ae

4. Beit Al Khair – www.beitalkhair.org

5. Sharjah Charity International – www.shjc.sharjah.ae

6. International Charity Organisation – www.ico.org.ae

7. Fujairah Welfare Association – www.fujcharity.ae

When can I pay Zakat Al Fitr?

According to IACAD, if you are giving it to someone you know, you need to ensure that the person receives it before the Eid Al Fitr prayer. However, if you are paying it through organisations, you can pay it at any time, as the organisations will deliver it on time, on your behalf.