Dubai: With the last long weekend of 2022 right around the corner, it is time to start planning for all the breaks you will get next year.
On Saturday, November 27, the UAE Cabinet announced the list of official holidays for workers in the public and private sectors for the year 2023.
Here are all the holidays that have been announced:
- New Year’s Day: January 1 (Sunday)
- Eid Al Fitr: Ramadan 29 - Shawwal 3
- Arafat Day: Dhul Hijjah 9
- Eid Al Adha: Dhul Hijjah 10-12
- Islamic New Year: July 21
This public holiday will fall on a Friday, so those who have a Saturday-Sunday weekend can look forward to a three-day break.
- Prophet Mohammed’s birthday: September 29
This public holiday will also fall on a Friday, giving people a three-day weekend, if they have Saturday-Sunday as their weekly off.
- UAE National Day: December 2 -3
With December 2 being a Friday, this will be another long weekend that you can plan.
As some of the holidays announced are based on the Hijri calendar, the exact dates would be dependent on the moonsighting.